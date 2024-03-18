Samsung TV Plus Adds March Madness Programming

With March Madness approaching, Samsung TV Plus is highlighting the additional March Madness content it will be providing from its programming partners for updates, scores, betting information and other features on the free CTV app.

In the run-up and during the NCAA basketball tournament, Samsung noted that its channel partners will be providing these free programming highlights:

CBS Sports HQ: From Selection Sunday to the Final Four, CBS Sports HQ will provide coverage of the 2024 NCAA Men’s College Basketball Tournament, with its host of expert analysts providing news, picks, predictions, and highlights every step of the way from Selection Sunday to onsite coverage at the Final Four in Phoenix.

DraftKings Network: All month long, DraftKings Network, the place for all-in fans to get info, entertainment, and culture, will be covering all the action both on and off the court. Programming highlights include “All The Smoke: Best from the Stash Marathon Madness” featuring interviews with college basketball legends, “Betting the Bracket” that will examine odds for the entire first round immediately after matchups are announced, “The Sweat: Bracket Breakdown”, a three-hour special that will give more casual fans everything they need to know for the men’s and women’s brackets and bets, and VSiN, THE Sports Betting Network, simulcasts including Follow the Money.

SportsGrid: Sports-betting enthusiasts can head to SportsGrid, the most watched free streaming network for live sports betting news and analysis. Viewers can tune in to “Bracket Central” where analysts will be discussing the latest news, matchups, potential upsets, and overall coverage of both the Men's and Women's tournaments, providing them with all the inside info needed to win big. From March 17th-31st, fans can tune in 8am-6pm EST Monday - Friday and 9am-12pm EST Saturday & Sunday.