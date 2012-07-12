Samsung President, Stephen Woo to Deliver Keynote at CES

ARLINGTON, VA.: The Consumer Electronics Association announced that Dr. Stephen Woo, president of Samsung Electronics’ Device Solutions, will deliver a keynote address at 2013 CES. The trade show will be held January 8-11, 2013, in Las Vegas, Nevada.



Dr. Woo’s keynote address is scheduled to open day two of the show at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 9, in The Venetian’s Palazzo Ballroom. Dr. Woo will present his insight on the role of components in enabling consumer product innovations.



“As it continues to innovate across a range of product categories, Samsung has solidified its position as one of the top technology companies in the world,” said Gary Shapiro, CEA president and CEO. “Samsung captures global attention when it launches its dynamic products at the International CES. We all look forward to hearing Dr. Woo share Samsung’s vision from across Samsung Device Solutions, the world leader in advanced semiconductor and display solutions for the IT industry.”



At Samsung Electronics since 2003, Dr. Woo was appointed general manager of the System LSI Business in 2008. Dr. Woo currently oversees all activities surrounding the System LSI Business, including logic solutions that provide next-generation features in consumer and mobile products. Under his leadership, revenue has nearly tripled to more than $10 billion in 2011, making it one of the fastest-growing businesses in Samsung Electronics. Samsung’s System LSI Business has maintained its lead in global market share for several major products, including mobile application processors for smartphones, complementary metal oxide silicon-based camera image sensors, flat-panel display driver integrated circuits and smart card ICs for subscriber identity module cards.



Dr. Woo’s background in the electronics industry dates back to 1977. He spent more than 20 years in senior research and management positions at leading companies in the semiconductor industry, including Bell Laboratories, Sansearch (a start-up company he founded) and Texas Instruments. He worked as a research scientist focusing on areas of very large scale integration design, field programmable gate array, computer architecture and parallel processing at Bell Laboratories. Dr. Woo also served as the business director and general manager of the Universal Mobile Telecommunications System terminal chipset business at Texas Instruments.