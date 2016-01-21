SAM Acquires Asset Management Specialist Mantrics

NEWBURY, ENGLAND—It’s all about Momentum when it comes to the recent announcement from Snell Advanced Media that it has the acquisition of Italian-based workflow and asset management specialist Mantrics. The two companies will collaborate on further developing the Momentum technology, which is a MAM and workflow management system that launched in 2014 by SAM.

Momentum

Mantrics developed the core technology behind the Momentum system, and now Mantrics development team will work with SAM’s U.K.-based team to push the evolution of the Momentum toolset.

The Momentum allows users to define and manage their own workflows through an intuitive interface while also having the ability to scale to handle complex real-world scenarios. SAM aims for Momentum to be used by both production and playout sides of the industry.

Mantrics is a privately held joint venture by Digital Video and Video Progettin. It was established in 2008.