Sachtler to Debut 75mm Aluminum Tripod at the 2014 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, Sachtler will debut a 75mm aluminum ENG 75/2 D HD tripod that supports a wide payload range up to 77.2 lbs with precise camera operation. Weighing only 6.8 lbs, the 75 mm bowl tripod offers quick set up, ease of use, and the high torsional stiffness required for fast-moving ENG news applications.



The tripod is the ideal companion for Sachtler's renowned range of FSB fluid heads, notably the FSB 6 and FSB 8, designed for DSLR and HDV camcorders. Features of the FSB product family include: Sideload or the Touch & Go mechanism that allows for super-fast connection of the camera to the head.



When used in conjunction with the FSB 8 head, it handles a wide payload range of 2.2 - 22lbs, and offers unique features like the Speedbalance mechanism for faster, finer counterbalancing of the camera system. It also operates in extreme temperatures ranging from -40 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10.



Sachtler will be in booth C6025.