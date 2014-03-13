Rushworks to Show PTZ Camera Control at the 2014 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, Rushworks will show CTRL R, a touchscreen PTZ camera control software application that controls up to 16 cameras and runs on tablets or computers with Windows 7/8 operating systems for more cost-effective production requiring no operator intervention.



The software provides pan, tilt, zoom, focus and iris control, and is compatible with virtually all standalone PTZ cameras that support serial or IP protocol, including Sony, Panasonic, and Canon. It also interfaces with RUSHWORKS new PT-MINI pan/tilt heads on which you can place any camera that supports LANC or JLIP remote control.



Rushworks will also display the CTRL R Production Studio, a hardware/software bundle that integrates CTRL R PTZ camera control with Blackmagic ATEM Television Studio and HyperDeck recorders, providing turnkey SD/HD/4K production capability. Rushworks will also show its VDESK touchscreen integrated PTZ multi-camera production system, with 12 PTZ camera control, titles, graphics and record, playback, IMAG and streaming capabilities; as well as REMO, a flypack version of VDESK.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10.



Rushworks will be in booth SL7627.