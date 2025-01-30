RTW Ships TouchControl 5 With Dialog-Gated Loudness Measurement
TouchControl V 1.3 software enables users to comply with Netflix delivery standards
COLOGNE, Germany—RTW today made available its V 1.3 software for its TouchControl 5 hardware meter, offering support for dialog-gated loudness measurement.
The free software update enables users to comply with dialog-based specifications aligned with Netflix delivery standards, the company said.
The new version also enables users to create custom loudness settings for other dialog-based targets, it said.
Download the latest version online.
More information is available on the company’s website.
Get the TV Tech Newsletter
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.