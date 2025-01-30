RTW Ships TouchControl 5 With Dialog-Gated Loudness Measurement

COLOGNE, Germany—RTW today made available its V 1.3 software for its TouchControl 5 hardware meter, offering support for dialog-gated loudness measurement.

The free software update enables users to comply with dialog-based specifications aligned with Netflix delivery standards, the company said.

The new version also enables users to create custom loudness settings for other dialog-based targets, it said.

