RTW Ships TouchControl 5 With Dialog-Gated Loudness Measurement

TouchControl V 1.3 software enables users to comply with Netflix delivery standards

COLOGNE, GermanyRTW today made available its V 1.3 software for its TouchControl 5 hardware meter, offering support for dialog-gated loudness measurement.

The free software update enables users to comply with dialog-based specifications aligned with Netflix delivery standards, the company said.

The new version also enables users to create custom loudness settings for other dialog-based targets, it said.

