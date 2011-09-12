RTW Introduces Enhanced TouchMonitor Firmware at IBC Show



AMSTERDAM—RTW is showcasing the latest firmware upgrade for its TouchMonitor TM7 and TM9 audio loudness metering products at the IBC Show. This latest enhancement, v.2, depicts the Loudness Range Descriptor (LRA) along with the loudness metering specified in EBU R128, providing users with two loudness assessment parameters, and allowing even non-technical personnel to quickly gauge the loudness characteristics of any program segments under observation.



The new v.2 release also provides a number of other enhancements, including a PPM instrument views derived from both gas-plasma and moving coil metering technologies. Another added feature is a customizable keypad that can be used for issuing global start/stop/reset commands.



RTW is located at stand 8.E76.



