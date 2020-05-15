RTDNA Hosting Local Broadcasters’ Town Hall on May 27
Part of the “Taking Care of Journalism and Journalists” series
WASHINGTON—RTDNA, in partnership with the Freedom Forum Power Shift Project, are planning to conduct the “Local Broadcasters’ Town Hall” webinar on May 27 at 1 p.m. ET.
As local broadcast stations have grown significantly in popularity during the current coronavirus pandemic, this town hall-style discussion will highlight the impact of local journalism and share ideas for stories, projects or initiatives to serve communities during the pandemic.
RTDNA is calling for stations to participate in the town hall.
Registration is now open. For more information, visit the RTDNA website.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox