RTDNA Hosting Local Broadcasters’ Town Hall on May 27

WASHINGTON—RTDNA, in partnership with the Freedom Forum Power Shift Project, are planning to conduct the “Local Broadcasters’ Town Hall” webinar on May 27 at 1 p.m. ET.

As local broadcast stations have grown significantly in popularity during the current coronavirus pandemic, this town hall-style discussion will highlight the impact of local journalism and share ideas for stories, projects or initiatives to serve communities during the pandemic.

RTDNA is calling for stations to participate in the town hall.