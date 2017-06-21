RTDNA Announces Murrow Winners

WASHINGTON—The Radio Television Digital News Association has announced the winners of the 2017 national Edward R. Murrow Awards.

This year there will be 117 national awards in 15 categories including excellence in innovation, breaking news, investigative reporting and more. RTDNA received nearly 4,300 entries during the 2017 awards season.



CBS Radio News and CBS News (television) won the Edward R. Murrow Award for overall excellence at the network level. CBS’ radio team also won in the network newscast category and in breaking news. CBS' television team won in newscast, continuing coverage, writing and investigative reporting.





In the network radio division, National Public Radio tied CBS with three awards, including excellence in innovation, feature reporting and continuing coverage. In network television, CNN matched CBS with five awards, including breaking news, hard news, news series, excellence in social media and excellence in video.

In large market radio, WNYC(FM) and WTOP(FM) each took home two awards. WNYC won for excellence in innovation and hard news. WTOP won for website and overall excellence.



In small market radio, New Hampshire Public radio earned three awards for feature reporting, news series and overall excellence. In large market television, KXAS(TV) was the top local winner with four awards, including breaking news, excellence in sound, investigative reporting and overall excellence. KCCI(TV) won three awards in small market television, for continuing coverage, writing and hard news. WWBT(TV) won for overall excellence.



In other media, the Washington Post won five awards in the large digital news organization division, including continuing coverage, excellence in social media, writing, hard news and investigative reporting. The New York Times won the award for overall excellence. Among small digital news organizations, The Texas Tribune won four awards, for continuing coverage, excellence in social media, investigative reporting and overall excellence.

The winners will be recognized at the 46th RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards Gala at Gotham Hall in New York City on Oct. 9. Tickets will go on sale next month.