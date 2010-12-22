RPI Hockey to install Daktronics center-hung video scoreboard

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) in Troy, NY, will have a new center-hung LED video and scoring system for hockey in 2011. Daktronics, of Brookings, SD, will design, manufacture and install the system at the Houston Field House, home to RPI men’s and women’s hockey.

The center-hung scoreboard will include four LED video displays featuring pixels spaced at 10mm and measuring 5ft by 12ft. These video displays will be able to show live video and instant replays, along with animations, graphics, statistics and advertisements.

Sitting below each video display on the center-hung configuration will be LED scoreboards with programmable team name displays.

Daktronics already has installed its equipment at the football stadium and basketball arena, including a video display measuring 14ft by 25ft at the arena.