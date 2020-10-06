Rovner Joins NBCU Television and Streaming as Chairman, Entertainment Content

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif.—Susan Rovner has assumed a new role as chairman of entertainment content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

She joins NBCU following two decades at Warner Bros., most recently as president of WBTV and Warner Horizon Scripted Television, where she produced dozens of shows for a variety of platforms. Rovner will work closely with Frances Berwick, chairman of entertainment networks, and will report to Television and Streaming Chairman Mark Lazarus.

Rovner will lead creative strategy for original entertainment content across NBCU's broadcast, cable and streaming platforms NBC, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, Syfy, Universal Kids, USA and Peacock. She will oversee development and current programming for scripted, unscripted, late night and specials, and will manage relationships with studio partners, showrunners, producers and creative talent.

"Susan is the bold creative force we need as we rethink the future of our business," Lazarus said. "Throughout this process I have been consistently impressed by her strong perspective, track record of success and passion for content."

During her more than 20 years with WBTV, Rovner spearheaded the company's creative expansion to develop series for on-demand/streaming services and increasing its output for premium and basic cable. She helped produce such shows as "The Flash," "Riverdale," "Blindspot," "Gotham," "Westworld," "Watchmen," "You," "Shrill" for Hulu, "Queen Sugar" and "Ted Lasso."

"I have such enormous respect for Jeff Shell and Mark Lazarus, and their vision for the future of content at NBCU made this an extraordinary opportunity," Rovner said. "I have long admired Frances Berwick and look forward to what I know will be a successful partnership."