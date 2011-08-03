Rovi Introduces Smart TV Field Trial Ad Program in Canada



SANTA CLARA, CALIF.: Rovi announced the Canadian launch of the Rovi Smart TV Field Trial Advertising Program, which enables companies to develop and introduce innovative campaigns across HDTVs, Blu-ray Disc players, and other Internet-connected devices. As part of the Field Trial introduction, Rovi will work with BMO Bank of Montreal to deploy, manage, and evaluate BMO campaigns across next-generation devices from leading manufacturers and enable the company to engage the rapidly expanding base of consumers that is accessing entertainment via a broadband connection.



The initial BMO Bank of Montreal Smart TV Field Trial campaign focuses on BMO SmartSteps for Parents, an online, interactive program to help parents educate children on money management. Interactive banners on home screens or within Rovi-powered entertainment guides on a connected device are designed to build awareness for the ongoing BMO SmartSteps for Parents program and act as an entry point to a dedicated BMO microsite featuring age-relevant articles, videos and expert blogs designed to help parents teach their children the value of money.



The Canadian launch of the Rovi Smart TV Field Trial follows a successful U.S. introduction announced in April, which is delivering millions of impressions per month for participating brands. Based on tracking reports from 24/7 Real Media, Inc., overall advertising impressions grew 41 percent month to month in June and ads are now garnering consumer interaction rates of 13 percent.



