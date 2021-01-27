Ross Video Voyager Powers China Media Group xR New Year’s Celebration

OTTAWA—China Media Group selected the Ross Video Voyager platform to help with its production of Chineses broadcaster CCTV’s New Year’s Eve broadcast, which featured Extended Reality (xR) features.

Per CMG, this was the first use of xR on Chinese TV. The set was comprised of a large LED display wall with an LED floor in front, which enabled graphics to be rendered and displayed behind and below talent and guests. Augmented reality components were also incorporated, with camera tracking used to make sure graphics moved naturally with camera pans and tilts.

To assist with these production elements, CMG chose to use the Voyager graphics rendering system from Ross.

“We couldn’t be happier with the results,” said Mr. Feng, technical engineer with CMG. “This was one of the most technically challenging shows I’ve ever worked on, but everyone was amazed at the final visuals which were absolutely stunning. XR isn’t just an alternative to a green screen—it’s a revolution that offers so much more creativity and immersion, and it’s being driven by developments in real-time rendering like the Voyager solution from Ross. We’ve already started planning the Spring Gala Festival show for CCTV—the world’s most widely viewed TV program—and we’re hoping to bring even more amazing images to our audiences thanks to our great partnership with Ross.”