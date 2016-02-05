Ross Video Strengthens North American Sales Team

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA—Ross Video announced three appointments that strengthen the company’s sales team in North America.

Jared Schatz is now vice president of Sales for United States and Canada. In this role, Jared will oversee all sales operations for both U.S. and Canada and will be reporting directly to Jeff Moore, executive vice president and chief marketing officer. “In his 10 years with Ross, most recently as director of sales, Jared has exemplified what Ross is all about by focusing on customer success through a passion for problem solving. His keen interest in technology and workflow solutions has translated into Ross being closer to the markets we serve,” Moore said. “We look forward to Jared leading the team to even more success across North America.”

Pete DeBenny has recently been hired as director of sales, U.S. Pete reports directly to Jared Schatz and is managing a large team of regional sales managers.



“Pete has a long track record in the industry of bringing value to channel partners which will be much of his focus at Ross,” Schatz said. “While our partners have always found us friendly and fair to work with, we look to implement programs that serve our partners better across our vast product and solutions offerings.”

Pete Ross has been appointed director of sales for U.S. Key Accounts. Pete Ross now reports to Schatz and will be managing a team of key and strategic account mManagers.



“Pete Ross has developed relationships built on trust – which have been mutually beneficial to both Ross and our strategic clients,” Schatz said. “As we move forward with more complete solutions offerings, Pete’s leadership will help us stay focused on our customer’s needs.”