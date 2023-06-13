Ross Video Launches Quorum

OTTAWA—Ross Video has launched its new meeting control system Quorum and announced that it will be showing the system at the 2023 InfoComm show in Florida, held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando from June 14 to 16 (Booth 2009).

"We took the exceptional operational experience of our previous product, Lightning, and completely reimagined it from the ground up,” explained Jack Horry, product manager for Quorum.

“We incorporated the best technologies we have at Ross, resulting in a system with unrivalled potential," added Shawn Snider, vice president of production workflow. "Quorum not only boasts remarkable capabilities, but it also features a user-friendly interface that can be accessed through a web browser. By rewriting the product, we have ensured its seamless integration with modern systems and workflows that our customers have long been requesting."

Ross Video reported that Quorum represents a significant leap forward in meeting control technology and it was built from the ground up to revolutionize the user experience.

While originally conceived for legislative customers, Quorum is an ideal solution for any production seeking an easy-to-use system for generating meeting content or simple coverage, even with minimally experienced operators who may have little to no prior broadcast experience, the company explained.

Key Features of Quorum include:

Thumbnail-based Camera Selection: By merely selecting a thumbnail image of a meeting participant, Quorum revolutionizes the broadcasting experience by allowing users to prepare and utilize up to three camera shots concurrently. This empowers them to select the best angle without requiring in-depth knowledge of the intricate broadcast systems working behind the scenes.

Intelligent Graphics Integration: Our system seamlessly integrates relevant graphics and overlays, enabling meeting participants to enhance their visual presentations with captivating visuals and compelling information.

Simplified Controls: With our user-friendly interface, dealing with complex broadcasting tools is a thing of the past. Users can effortlessly navigate through the system, choosing the optimal angle that suits their preferences and delivers the most impactful visual representation.

Intuitive Web Interface: Quorum boasts an intuitive web interface, empowering operators to master the platform in under 30 minutes. This enables subject matter experts to take control of meetings from anywhere, offering unparalleled flexibility.

Seamless Integration: Quorum seamlessly integrates with the most extensive device library in the industry, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of broadcasting equipment. This enables users to leverage their existing resources while simplifying the control of the system, Ross Video reported.

To see demos of Quorum firsthand, visit Ross Video at Booth 2009 during the 2023 InfoComm show.