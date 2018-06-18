Ross Video CEO Inducted into Canadian Academy of Engineering

OTTAWA--David Ross, CEO of Ross Video, will be inducted as a Fellow of the Canadian Academy of Engineering. Considered Canada’s highest engineering honor at a ceremony taking place June 18 in Calgary during “Canada in a Carbon Competitive World,” a conference gathering Canadian leaders to focus on “clean growth.”

“As an engineer and business person, I love smart ideas that can be turned into successful products,” said Ross. “While our amazing team is global, and our customer base is global, my home is in Canada and I’m proud to create good jobs and prosperity where I live. This Fellowship is an honor, not just for myself but also for hundreds of engineers and product developers that I work with.”

Ross Video has received two Emmy Awards and its products are used daily by video and broadcast professionals worldwide to produce news, sports, and weather, as well as for such high-profile broadcasts as the Super Bowl and Academy Awards. Ross Video’s customer base also includes stadiums, worship centers, governmental agencies, and live entertainment venues.

Founded 40 years ago by David Ross’ father, John Ross, who was also an Order of Canada recipient, Ross Video has since grown to nearly 700 employees in six international offices.

Fellows of the Academy are selected following a rigorous, multi-stage review and election process that takes into consideration the candidates’ distinguished achievements and career-long service to the engineering profession. Fellows must also be committed to ensuring that Canada’s engineering expertise is applied to the benefit of all Canadians.

According to Kevin Goheen, Executive Director of the Canadian Academy of Engineering says, “To the selection committee, David Ross represents the best of Canadian engineering; consistent innovation and product development combined with the commercialization of ideas on a world stage.”