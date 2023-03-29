Ross Video Announces ‘Makes it Real’ Theme for 2023 NAB Show

OTTAWA—Ross Video has announced its theme for the 2023 NAB Show will be "From idea to audience, let’s make it real," wand will focus on the companies product line for live video production workflows, spanning hyperconverged solutions, LED displays, XR graphics and cloud technology. Ross will showcase its complete end-to-end workflow solutions for live broadcast, worship, esports, stadium, studio and stage environments at Booth N2201 in Las Vegas, April 16-19, 2023.

Ultrix FR12 (Image credit: Ross Video)

On hand will be the new Ultrix FR12, which combines 288x288 12G Routing, Audio Processing, Audio Mixing, MultiViewers, Frame Syncs, Production Switchers and more into a configurable package, saving space, cabling and power consumption. Solution Architects will be on hand at the booth and available to discuss applications and aid in putting together Ross technology solutions.

Ross will also demonstrate the latest advancements to its Carbonite and Acuity production switchers, and is promising something new in this product category which it describes as “game-changing.”

The full suite of Ross graphics systems and workflows will be on display, offering live hands-on demos alongside new versions of XPression, XPression Tessera, XPression Maps and the Piero 3D Sports Analysis system. For those needing assistance with a new graphics or election package, stadium update, virtual set or DashBoard custom control panel, Ross’ Creative Services team Rocket Surgery will be on hand to consult.

In 2021 Ross acquired D3LED, adding core LED display technology to its portfolio. Building upon that technology, Ross will launch two new uncompromising families of LED display, processing engines and remote power at the show. Visitors to the booth can view displays in applications for Sports and Live Events, Extended Reality and Digital Signage.

With LED displays, robotic camera systems, camera tracking and the latest in rendering performance, Ross says it “now has the necessary pieces to complete its XR puzzle. Live demonstrations will showcase the benefits XR can deliver—flexible studio space, reduced set costs, faster production and higher quality output.” To that end, Ross will be previewing Voyager 5.1, which harnesses the latest Unreal Game Engine and new Nanite dynamic polygon and Lumen dynamic lighting technologies.

The Ross Production Cloud (RPC) will demonstrate its suite of products, which provide users with the flexibility and rapid deployment speeds of a full video production solution deployable in public or private clouds.

From ingest to playout to newsroom automation, Ross will demonstrate how to turn an idea into reality using modern workflow tools.

Jeff Moore (Image credit: Ross Video)

"This year will be our biggest footprint ever at NAB, spanning a show floor of 10,000 square feet and our largest ever showcase of new products and complete end-to-end solutions,” said Jeff Moore, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at Ross Video. “From hyperconverged and cloud innovations to end-to-end LED solutions and XR graphics, our cutting-edge technology continues to shape the future of live production and transform the way content is created and shared around the world."