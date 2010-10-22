Ross Video and wTVision team for integrated graphics systems

Ross Video has partnered with graphics systems supplier wTVision to provide a turnkey graphics solutions based on the Ross Video XPression character generator platform. As one of the main European on-air sports graphics providers, wTVision integrates different graphic platforms and third-party technologies with its own solutions.

The companies said that wTVision continues to enhance its platform with new capabilities that facilitate compatibility with a variety of real-time on-air graphics engines. With the new partnership, the Ross Video Xpression has become one of the key reference platforms for wTVision's solutions. Together they will develop innovative projects and solutions for live sports production.

The Ross Video XPression is a 3-D character generator and motion graphics system that can handle all types of productions. It offers real-time layering and animation of 3-D models, 2-D and 3-D text, rendered animations, live video and Web content. As a data-driven system, XPression is able to integrate real time data into 3-D graphics and animations with live connections to spreadsheets, databases, RSS feeds, newsroom editorial systems and other live data sources.