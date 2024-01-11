Ross Video & NDI Announce Agreement for NDI Advanced Adoption

OTTAWA—Ross Video and NDI, the connectivity tech company, have announced a strategic partnership for Ross to broadly license and adopt the most advanced NDI technology across its portfolio, extending and enhancing existing support for the NDI standard.

This collaboration will allow Ross to incorporate the most up-to-date AV networking features of NDI across its portfolio through NDI Advanced, ensuring enhanced video connectivity, flexibility, and workflow efficiency across the ecosystem, the companies said.

“Ross Video has supported the NDI standard for many years and is excited to be taking this next step in supporting enhanced versions of NDI, NDI Advanced, and the evolution of NDI connectivity,” commented Jeff Moore, executive vice president, and chief marketing officer at Ross Video. “We’ve found NDI incredibly useful and look forward to being on the forefront as things advance.”

“NDI is excited to have Ross Video on board as a flagship adopter of NDI Advanced,” said Nick Mariette, director of product management at NDI. “A cornerstone company in the broadcasting industry adopting our most advanced technology and formats is the best demonstration of how NDI has grown to become a pervasive industry standard, capable of performing to the benchmark set by leaders in the segment.”

NDI, a proprietary connectivity standard, supports a range of video codecs and enables seamless interoperability for devices and software across standard IP network infrastructures.

NDI Advanced offers product developers all the benefits of NDI technology, like seamless device discoverability, bi-directional remote control, and embedded metadata streaming and unlocks an additional set of features for enhanced video connectivity, including:

Sending and receiving all NDI formats, from NDI High Bandwidth to NDI HX3, the most advanced format yet, which allows for visually lossless, low-latency video with minimal bitrates.

Access to the NDI Certified program, enabling products to be certified by the NDI team for guaranteed interoperability, performance, and reliability

Custom-packaged SDKs for Hardware or Software, including reference designs for major FPGA models from Intel or AMD.

Extended personalization of connection settings for each sender, finder, and receiver.

AV Sync, Genlock APIs, and KVM Support.

Ross Video will incorporate NDI Advanced features broadly across its portfolio, including the following product lines:

XPression graphics solution

Ultrix hyperconverged platform

PTZ broadcast video cameras

Media I/O capture and playout solution

softGear Streaming Gateway

Vision[Ai]ry Ft facial tracking and recognition solution

PIERO sports graphics analysis system

DashBoard production and facility control solution