Ross Offers Online Configuration Tool



Ross Video has announced the availability of an online tool for configuring Ross openGear equipment frames with other Ross terminal equipment frames and accessories. It provides product descriptions, backplane I/O images and block diagrams, and allows users to make and change configurations via dragging and dropping.



“The configuration tool is an easy way for our customers to go online, investigate openGear and build a frame to their needs,” said Eric Goodmurphy, Ross Video’s RossGear marketing product manager. “The customer simply selects the Ross product and drags the rear module to an available slot in the frame. A downloadable PDF file is created for each configured frame, offering an image of the frame’s rear I/O modules and a summary of products and accessories selected for the frame. It’s that simple.”



Once the configuration is completed, users of the tool can either send it directly to Ross Video for an equipment price quotation, or save the configuration in a project account for additions or changes.



Complete information is available at the company’s Web site.



