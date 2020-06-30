Ross Mobile Productions Renamed to Ross Production Services

OTTAWA—Ross Video is renaming its in-house production and rental services division from Ross Mobile Productions to Ross Production Services.

Ross said the rebrand reflects “the expansion of the division’s workload and the increasingly diverse nature of the projects being worked on.” Stephen Repass, general manager of Ross Production Services, says his division has expanded since it was acquired by Ross Video in 2013, including the launch earlier this year of its seventh production vehicle and the current building of an eighth.

Ross Production Services has been tapped to assist with the production of WNBA games in Palmetto, Fla., when the league resumes play on July 24. Other upcoming projects include working with the World Tennis Team for three weeks starting July 12, and a new sports league, Athletes Unlimited, on softball games starting in August.