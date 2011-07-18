Ross Carbonite Switcher Ships Early



ONTARIO, Canada - Ross Video says its new Carbonite production switcher is now ready for shipping, substantially ahead of the anticipated mid-August September 2011 delivery schedule announced when the product was unveiled at this year’s NAB Show.



“When we saw the tremendous volume of orders being placed at NAB by customers wanting product quickly, we did everything possible to get all four Carbonite models into production ASAP,” said Nigel Spratling, Ross Video’s switcher business development manager. “Many Carbonite customers have new production schedules that start in September, making it essential that Carbonite should ship as soon as we were completely satisfied that it met the extremely high performance specs we had set for it. The whole team put in an incredible effort to release not just one but four fantastic new switchers, and we are all very proud of the result.”



Ross said that more than 65 Carbonite orders were placed at the NAB Show, and these orders should be fulfilled before the end of August.



