Ross Acquires D3 LED
A leader in high quality indoor and outdoor LED displays, D3 is Ross Video’s eighteenth acquisition since 2009
OTTAWA, Canada—Ross Video has acquired D3 LED (Dynamic Digital Displays) from Southpaw Live.
Based in Rancho Cordova, California, and with remote offices in New York City, D3 has over fifteen years of experience in creating LED displays for some of the world’s most recognized brands and programmers like ABC and ESPN.
D3’s solutions complement the existing portfolio offered by Ross, and will enable Ross to offer an even more comprehensive range of content rendering platforms, including XPression motion graphics, Voyager (based on the Unreal engine from Epic Games), and the D3 IMS playback system, the companies said.
“We’re excited to welcome the amazing D3 team to Ross,” says Ross Video CEO David Ross. “D3 is in a class of their own for LED processing technology and the services that make customers succeed! They are innovators who were first to market with many technologies including IP Data/Video distribution between LED Controllers and Receivers using their True Element technology to deliver the highest quality imagery. It’s great to add another world-class brand to the Ross family, and I can’t wait to have our R&D teams collaborate and help our customers overcome their creative, business and technical challenges.”
Founded in 2006, D3 is a provider of high quality indoor and outdoor LED displays as well as LED processing, content management and playback systems which can generate, process, and distribute video to epic scales of over 100 million pixels in 1 AEPIMS system.
D3’s interfacing and control solutions are leveraged in some of the most cutting-edge experiential applications and their products are used by such major broadcasters as ABC and ESPN as well as international corporations like Gap, Capital One and Victoria’s Secret.
The operation will be renamed Ross D3 LED.
Ross intends to further expand D3’s focus on Broadcast, Retail and Hospitality, while also pursuing other Live Production applications such as Virtual LED(2) and Extended Reality, as well as IMAG(3) in venues, the company said.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.