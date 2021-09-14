Ross Acquires D3 LED

OTTAWA, Canada—Ross Video has acquired D3 LED (Dynamic Digital Displays) from Southpaw Live.

Based in Rancho Cordova, California, and with remote offices in New York City, D3 has over fifteen years of experience in creating LED displays for some of the world’s most recognized brands and programmers like ABC and ESPN.

D3’s solutions complement the existing portfolio offered by Ross, and will enable Ross to offer an even more comprehensive range of content rendering platforms, including XPression motion graphics, Voyager (based on the Unreal engine from Epic Games), and the D3 IMS playback system, the companies said.

“We’re excited to welcome the amazing D3 team to Ross,” says Ross Video CEO David Ross. “D3 is in a class of their own for LED processing technology and the services that make customers succeed! They are innovators who were first to market with many technologies including IP Data/Video distribution between LED Controllers and Receivers using their True Element technology to deliver the highest quality imagery. It’s great to add another world-class brand to the Ross family, and I can’t wait to have our R&D teams collaborate and help our customers overcome their creative, business and technical challenges.”

Founded in 2006, D3 is a provider of high quality indoor and outdoor LED displays as well as LED processing, content management and playback systems which can generate, process, and distribute video to epic scales of over 100 million pixels in 1 AEPIMS system.

D3’s interfacing and control solutions are leveraged in some of the most cutting-edge experiential applications and their products are used by such major broadcasters as ABC and ESPN as well as international corporations like Gap, Capital One and Victoria’s Secret.

The operation will be renamed Ross D3 LED.

Ross intends to further expand D3’s focus on Broadcast, Retail and Hospitality, while also pursuing other Live Production applications such as Virtual LED(2) and Extended Reality, as well as IMAG(3) in venues, the company said.