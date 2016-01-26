Rose Shure, Shure Inc. Chairman, Passes Away

NILES, ILL.—Rose L. Shure, chairman of Shure Inc. and wife of company founder Sidney N. Shure, has died. Mrs. Shure had worked with the company since 1949.

Rose Shure

“We have had the privilege of working with a truly extraordinary women,” said Sandy LaMantia, Shure’s CEO. “Our company and many charitable and cultural organization have benefited from her thoughtfulness and generosity. I am confident that the legacy left to us by Mr. and Mrs. Shure will continue to endure in our hearts and in our minds.”

Mrs. Shure’s family will hold private funeral services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sidney N. Shure Kehilla Fund, the Jewish Community Center of Chicago, or a charity of your choice.