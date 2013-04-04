Roland to Showcase New Video Converters at the NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, Roland Systems Group will showcase the VC-1 Series, a new line-up of portable video converters. They address the demand for high-quality, lossless video and audio converters for live or post production as well as installed systems.



They also feature an on-board re-clocker to compensate for attenuation of SDI signals carried over long distances. The VC-1 series also supports both level A and B 3G-SDI, letting you connect a variety of higher quality SDI sources.



The VC-1 Series includes the Roland VC-1-HS (HDMI to SDI), VC-1-SH (SDI to HDMI), and VC-1-DL (Bi-directional SDI/HDMI with audio/video delay and frame sync).



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. Roland Systems Group will be at booth C7140.