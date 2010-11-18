Roland Announces VR-5 'All in One' Recording Solution



Roland Systems Group launched its new VR-5 "all in one" recording solution at Inter BEE in Chiba, Japan this week.



Equal parts audio mixer, video switcher, and recorder/player, the VR-5 even employs preview monitors for video playback and live web streaming. Roland is promoting the VR-5 is offered as an “all-in-one” event recording solution that reduces the amount of equipment, time and complexity usually involved.



Product highlights include a 4-channel video switcher, two mono and five stereo mixable audio channels, scan converter for PC input, dual touch-controlled LCD monitors, MPEG-4 player/recorder and a USB video/audio class device for web streaming.



