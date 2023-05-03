Roku Unveils New Ad Solutions, Content Offerings

SAN JOSE, Calif.—At its IAB NewFront in New York City, Roku revealed a suite of new advertising solutions and content offerings that the streaming platform said will help make brands unmissable on TV.

“We’re uniquely positioned to make brands unmissable in TV because Roku is not fighting for turf in streaming—we are the turf,” said Alison Levin, vice president of ad revenue and marketing solutions, Roku. “This Upfront, we’re bringing the entire power of the platform, not just the pieces, to give marketers more of the scale, delight, and flexibility that they love in TV.”

With its platform available in nearly half of all broadband homes in the U.S., and streaming per active account reached a record high of 3.9 hours daily in Q1 2023, Roku said the new offerings were designed to help advertisers stand out across the entire streaming journey from powering on the device to completing a purchase.

“Everything we do, from our first player to our latest Originals, is about getting you closer to your customers,” said David Eilenberg, head of content, Roku Media. “Many are renting you ad space, but Roku is building an entire ad-friendly world where the viewer, content, and advertising come together at every step of the streamer’s journey.”

Highlights of the new offerings include: