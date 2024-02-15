Roku Reports Major Milestones in Usage

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Roku has streamed past some notable user milestones, with new data showing that it has more than 80 million active accounts and viewer engagement on Roku is also at a record high. For the first time, more than 100 billion hours were streamed on the platform in 2023, averaging a record of 4.1 hours per day per account in Q4.

Additionally, in the U.S., Roku’s active account base is now bigger than the subscribers of the six largest traditional pay-TV providers combined, the company reported.

In addition, Roku is the leading TV streaming platform in the U.S. and Mexico by hours streamed and is the #1 selling TV operating system in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico in Q4, the company also reported.

The news comes at a time when Roku’s stock has been hurt by a Wall Street Journal report that Walmark is thinking of buying TV maker Vizio and fears that a Walmark deal might lead it to provide preferential treatment to Vizio’s devices over Roku’s.

“As the leading TV streaming platform, Roku aims to make television better for everyone,” said Anthony Wood, Founder and CEO, Roku. “In a world where one day all TV will be streamed, we’re immensely proud to be the programmer of the home screen for more than 80 million active accounts around the globe, connecting people directly to what they love to watch.”

In 2023, Roku launched its own line of TVs and expanded the Roku TV licensing program to include more than 30 partners, furthering the reach of the Roku Operating System (OS), Roku reported.

Also in 2023, in select markets, user experience updates, new features, and content discovery tools like the Sports Experience, What to Watch, All Things Food, and All Things Home were added to the platform. These enhancements, plus a more informative and engaging Roku search, have led to increased time spent on the platform and an easier, more enjoyable experience for the Roku user, the company said.