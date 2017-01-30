Roku Preps Free Super Bowl Stream

LOS GATOS, CALIF.—Roku is getting in on the action for the Super Bowl, announcing that it will offer a free live of the game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons. The coverage will be offered through the Fox Sports Go channel on the streaming platform and will include pre-game coverage and the halftime show. The company also said that Roku users with a Sling TV or PlayStation Vue subscription will be able to watch the game.

