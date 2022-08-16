Roku Launches LX News, Three New NBC Local News Channels

NEW YORK—NBCUniversal Local continues to expand the availability of its local streaming news channels with the launch of three more NBC local news channels on The Roku Channel.

The new launches on The Roku Channel channels include NBC Bay Area News, NBC Boston News and NBC San Diego News as well as LX News, a news network by NBCUniversal Local for adults 18-45.

The new channels add to the local news streaming services that the NBCU Local stations launched on The Roku Channel in June.

“We are excited to introduce LX News and three new NBC local news channels to The Roku Channel’s audiences following a very successful launch of our channels earlier this summer,” said Meredith McGinn, executive vice president of diginets and original production, NBCUniversal Local. “If you’re looking to get the latest local news from NBC stations or want to go beyond the headlines, our NBC local news channels and LX News will deliver this and more.”

“We’re thrilled to further expand our NBCUniversal Local news channels lineup to provide streamers across the country with access to valuable local news coverage through The Roku Channel,” said Ashley Hovey, head of The Roku Channel AVOD. “Since launching our local news category earlier this summer, we have seen users come to The Roku Channel to engage with this programming category in a meaningful way. We’re proud to offer a convenient way for millions of streamers to stay informed on important local topics and current events.”

The NBC local news channels complement The Roku Channel’s existing lineup of national news options and feature the latest local news, breaking updates, weather forecast, and live events from that designated area.

LX News airs more than 20 hours of live news each weekday from its Dallas-Fort Worth studio, giving audiences context beyond the daily headlines.

NBCUniversal Local’s news channels currently available on The Roku Channel include: