Roku Launches Ads Manager

SAN JOSE, Calif.—With TV ad spending shifting further away from linear and digital-native marketers eager to diversify beyond search and social, Roku is trying to capitalize on those trends with the launch of Roku Ads Manager, a direct self-service solution that will help advertisers improve CTV performance.

“In order to meet growth marketers’ needs across all direct-to-consumer brands, we built a seamless solution to buying CTV video ads for brands of any size,” said Louqman Parampath, vice president of product management, Roku. “Roku Ads Manager is uniquely positioned to offer data, optimization, and ad formats that no other CTV self-serve solution has, like native shoppable campaigns with Shopify, all while providing a familiar buying experience similar to search and social.”

"We're expanding our partnership with Roku to leverage Shopify's Checkout and unlock a new self-serve sales channel for Shopify merchants to reach more customers with shoppable ads,” said Mani Fazeli, added vice president of product at Shopify. “This type of highly engaging and embedded commerce on connected TVs is precisely the type of innovation consumers crave."

Roku said that Roku Ads Manager is designed to address the evolving needs of today’s performance marketers with the following features:

Optimization and performance: Roku’s immense reach in CTV powers the insights and technology to drive awareness and bottom-of-funnel engagement.

Efficiency and competitive pricing: Roku’s direct premium inventory enables competitive CTV pricing and spending efficiency without third-party fees.

Action Ads: Marketers can now generate interactive video overlays on their own, allowing consumers to send themselves a text message while watching their video ad.

Shopify Checkout: For the first time in CTV advertising, Shopify merchants can now launch self-service shoppable ads that allow consumers to checkout on-screen using their Roku remote.