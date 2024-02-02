Roku Enhances NFL Zone for Super Bowl LVIII

Roku has announced that it has made a number of improvements to its NFL Zone in the runup to Super Bowl LVIII that are designed to offer the best possible viewer experience.

In 2023, Roku was the most popular streaming platform used by viewers to watch the Super Bowl, with approximately half of all streams coming through the Roku platform, and Roku is hoping to build on that success by providing a best-in-class viewing experience, the company said.

On Sunday, Feb. 11, Roku’s NFL Zone will take sports fans directly to the Super Bowl offering watch options via CBS Sports, Paramount+, DirecTV, FuboTV, and Vix+, and access game highlights, clips, and more.

In addition, for the first time, Roku users can subscribe and watch the Super Bowl on The Roku Channel, through Paramount+ and Vix+, which will be offering the game in Spanish.

“Fans can turn their couch into the best seat in the house with Roku,” said Joe Franzetta, head of sports at Roku. “Millions are going to be tuning into the biggest sports event of the year, and our one-of-a-kind experience gives our customers a seamless, easy journey to the Super Bowl and related content to stream leading up to the big game.”

Additionally, fans can head to the “The Rich Eisen Show” on The Roku Channel to get in the game day spirit. In partnership with Roku, BMW will be a sponsor of the show in the lead up to the big game, while Rich Eisen and the crew are broadcasting on the ground starting Wednesday, Feb. 7, through Sunday, Feb. 11.

To locate and use the NFL Zone in the U.S., users can scroll down to Sports on the Home Screen Menu or search for Super Bowl or associated words, like a team or league name, in Roku Search or using Roku Voice, Roku reported.