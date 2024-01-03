Roku Celebrates 10 Years of Roku TV by Hitting 100B Streaming Hours Per Year Milestone

SAN JOSE, Calif.—As Roku celebrates the 10th anniversary of offering TVs with the Roku operating system, the streaming platform has announced that the Roku TV program now includes models from over 25 global TV partners and that its streaming platform saw 100 billion hours worth of streaming in a 12 month period ending in Q3 2023.

“From the very beginning, we envisioned a world where TV fans could enjoy their favorite content on their own terms, on their preferred brand without any hassle,” said Mustafa Ozgen, president, Devices, Products and Technology, Roku. “As we celebrate this incredible milestone of 10 years of the Roku TV program, we look forward to continuing to innovate alongside our partners, to deliver the best possible streaming experience to households worldwide.”

The Roku TV program, which was launched in 2014 now includes a wide range of models from 2k to 8k to OLED models in a variety of sizes as well as Roku-branded TVs that launched in early 2023.

In addition to the 100 billion streaming hours on a trailing 12-month basis, Roku also said that users averaged 3.9 streaming hours a day per active account (as of Q3 2023).

The company separately announced a Roku Pro TV series of TVs to its line-up and the launch of Roku Smart Picture , coming in spring 2024, that elevate picture and audio quality for all Roku platforms.

