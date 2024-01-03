Roku Expands TV Lineup with Roku Pro Series TVs

SAN JOSE, Calif.—In the run-up to CES 2024, Roku has expanded its line-up of TV with the announcement that it will begin offering Roku Pro Series TVs in the U.S. in the spring of 2024.

The move expands the existing Roku-branded television lineup beyond the Roku Select and Plus Series TVs.

The Roku Pro Series, which will be available in the U.S. in spring 2024, are being offered in three sizes, 55”, 65”, and 75” and will be priced at under $1,500.

“Roku Pro Series’ picture and audio quality, polished design, unique features, and ease-of-use bring the market leadership and innovation that Roku is known for to a TV made for streaming,” said Chris Larson, vice president, retail strategy, Roku. “As we hit 10 years of the Roku TV program, we believe this new line of TVs will set a new standard for an elevated streaming experience.”

Roku also announced that Roku Smart Picture, a new set of features, will come to the Roku TV program in spring 2024.

Created by Roku’s Picture Quality Tuning Team for all Roku TV models, including the Roku Pro Series, Roku Smart Picture identifies what type of content is on a screen through methods including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data from content partners to automatically adjust the picture for an optimized viewing experience – ensuring that consumers are getting the best presentation of their favorite content every time, the company said.