Roku and Incrmntal Partner on CTV Ad Measurement and ROI

Roku and Incrmntal have announced that they are working together to provide marketers a clearer view of CTV advertising performance.. By combining Incrmntal’s advanced incrementality measurement with Roku Ads Manager, advertisers will be able to access real-time insights into the revenue impact of their ad spend, the two companies reported.

One early user of the combined measurement solution, Nathan Johnson, paid acquisition manager at Acorns said that, “historically, measuring the impact of our streaming TV efforts has been challenging. With INCRMNTL, we now have a clearer view of the value our Roku campaigns deliver, giving us the confidence to scale them.”

In launching the efforts, the two companies noted Incrmntal measures performance on CTV by analyzing shifts in spend and marketing activities over time compared to aggregated funnel metrics provided by the advertiser. Using a unique AI model to isolate the relationships between data sets without relying on user-level data, the platform quantifies the incremental impact of CTV campaigns using a powerfully accurate statistical inference model. Incrmntal’s statistical approach to measurement removes the need to share user level data, while also avoiding the challenges with a last touch attribution approach.

By utilizing Incrmntal’s measurement with Roku Ads Manager, advertisers can have greater visibility into the effectiveness of their CTV campaigns. This, the two companies said, will help set new benchmarks for measurable, data-driven advertising in the CTV space.