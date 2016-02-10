Rohde & Schwarz Announce Cybersecurity Brand

MUNICH—In response to the growing concern of cyber threats, electronics group Rohde & Schwarz has announced that it has formed the Rodhe & Schwarz Cybersecurity GmbH brand. This cybersecurity brand is a combination of the company’s IT and end-to-end encryption and networking subsidiaries and will have a total of 400 employees across six locations in Germany.

Reik Hesselbarth (left) and Ammar Alkassar head Rohde & Schwarz Cybersecurity GmbH.

Ammar Alkassar will serve as the CEO for the cybersecurity brand, while Reik Hesselbarth has been appointed as CFO.

Rohde & Schwarz Cybersecurity GmbH will offer system for information and network security. Among these will be encryption technology, firewalls and software for network analysis and endpoint security to protect against espionage and cyberattacks. The development of IT systems focuses on the new security-by-design technological concept for preventing external attacks proactively.

According to Alkassar, the goal of Rohde & Schwarz Cybersecurity is to provide Europe with a key technology provider against the threat of cyberattacks.