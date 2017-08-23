Rohde & Schwarz Adds Matthew Roush to FCC Repack Team

COLUMBIA, MD.—Rohde & Schwarz continues to boost its FCC repack installation and service team, announcing the hiring of Matthew Roush as a broadcast support engineer.

Roush is based in Quincy, Ill., and previously worked with GatesAir for 24 years, including 19 in television field service. He brings knowledge of DTV transmitter systems and experience with equipment installation and testing of transmitter equipment.

Roush began working for Rohde & Schwarz as of Aug. 7.