Rohde & Schwarz to Highlight Mobile DTV Solutions at NAB



At the NAB Show, Rohde & Schwarz will highlight transmitter and T&M solutions for the ATSC Mobile DTV, ISDB-T(B) and DVB-T2 digital standards.



Rohde & Schwarz recently put into operation an ATSC Mobile DTV multiplexer and exciter fully-compliant with the final A/153 Mobile DTV standard at Sinclair Broadcast Group’s WNUV-DT station in Baltimore. The company is also involved in initial DVB-T2 projects. In addition, Rohde & Schwarz provides transmitters and T&M equipment for the ISDB-T(B) digital broadcasting standard, which is being widely adopted in Latin America.



In the U.S., the ATSC Mobile DTV standard is being deployed at a rapid pace. To facilitate deployment, Rohde & Schwarz is providing an all-in-one solution comprising encoders, multiplexers and transmitters. The R&S ETL TV analyzer is ready to handle the digital standard, providing RF measurements for transmitter installation and SFN (single frequency networks) optimization.



Several Latin American countries have opted to deploy the ISDB-T(B) digital TV standard. The Rohde & Schwarz portfolio includes solutions that allow network operators to expand their infrastructure: In summer 2010, the R&S SCx8000 low- to medium-power transmitter will be enhanced to handle the standard. The R&S ETL TV analyzer will be used at the NAB Show to demonstrate SFN measurements for ISDB-T(B). The product portfolio is rounded out by the R&S SFU, R&S SFE and R&S SFE100 broadcast signal generators for use in the development and production of ISDB-T(B) TV receivers.



Rohde & Schwarz products also support the launch and proliferation of DVB-T2. The new standard is an enhancement of DVB-T. DVB-T2 provides transmission capacity that is more than 30 percent higher. Rohde & Schwarz already offers the R&S SFU for tests on DVB-T2 receivers and the R&S ETL TV analyzer for measurements during initial transmitter installation.



Rohde & Schwarz will be at Booth SU3717.



