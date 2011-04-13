Rohde & Schwarz Offer Compressed MPEG-2 AV Analysis Software



MUNICH, GERMANY: Rohde & Schwarz is rolling out the R&S Vega Suite, a set of software tools for offline analysis of media files on a PC. The software analyzes compressed audio and video signals and MPEG-2 transport streams. Broadcasters and video service providers can use this software to find signal faults. Manufacturers of DTV components use the R&S Vega Suite to check for standards compliance and quality assurance.



Other R&S monitoring and analysis systems detect faults in live signals and record them. The Vega Suite now makes it possible to analyze these segments, and their video and audio characteristics, in detail on a PC. Signal faults are quickly found and eliminated. Extensive visualization options simplify analysis, and the save function makes it easy to document results.



The software handles MPEG-2 transport streams (DVB, ATSC, ISDB) and MXF files. The H.264, H.264 SVC, H.264 MVC, H.263, MPEG-1, MPEG-2, MPEG-4, AVS, VC-1 video formats can be analyzed. The MPEG-1/MPEG-2 Audio, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby E, AAC, HE-AAC and MP3 audio standards are supported. Data streams such as teletext, DVB subtitling, closed captioning, XDS and EPG can also be analyzed. Manufacturers can use the software to check their products for compliance with relevant standards and for interoperability, coding efficiency and audio-video synchronization. To save time, batch processing can be used to automatically analyze multiple files.



The R&S Vega Suite software was developed by Interra Systems.



