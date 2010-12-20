Rohde & Schwarz Close Acquisition of Digital Video Systems AG

MUNICH, GERMANY: Digital Video Systems AG has been integrated into the Rohde & Schwarz group, according to the acquiring broadcast equipment vendor. DVS, founded in 1985 and now with 110 employees, makes hardware and software for film and video post production. The integration was completed Dec. 14.



“We are confident that this partnership will result in the transfer of valuable technology from the studio to broadcasting. Moreover, DVS will benefit from the international Rohde & Schwarz sales network,” said Jürgen Nies, head of the Broadcasting Division at Rohde & Schwarz.



Hanover-based DVS produces digital video systems and storage solutions for the film and TV industry. Rhode said DVS was the first company to offer workstations that made real-time uncompressed 4K processing. The existing structures at the DVS Hanover location and the other DVS subsidiaries will be retained. It will appear as DVS, a Rohde & Schwarz company.



Rohde & Schwarz finished its most recent fiscal year with revenues of €1.3 billion (US$1.82 million), slightly above the fiscal year ending in July 2009, and better than expected. R&S said it retained its workforce of 7,400 through the economic downturn.