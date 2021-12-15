Rogers Communications Selects Harmonic For Next-Gen Broadband Services

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Canadian technology and media company Rogers Communications has chosen Harmonic to power its next-generation multi-gigabit broadband services using Harmonic’s CableOS cloud-native converged core platform.

"At Rogers, it is our top priority to deliver the latest cutting-edge technology and reliable broadband experiences to our customers," said Luciano Ramos, senior vice president of development and core engineering at Rogers.

"We're proud to be working with Harmonic to bring leading DAA [distributed access architecture] and virtualized solutions for our cable and converged FTTH [fiber to the home] services. Deploying a cloud-native virtualized access platform with a clear path to DOCSIS 4.0 allows us to seamlessly evolve our network, while continuing to bring the best of connectivity to our customers," Ramos continued.

The company is deploying Harmonic’s CableOS platform in a distributed access network with virtualized cable modem termination system [CMTS] software and the Ripple Remote-PHY (R-PHY) node.

The CableOS Platform is future-ready to support converged cable and FTTH, DOCSIS 4.0 technology and other advanced services, including edge cloud, Harmonic said.

Rogers is using this technology to converge its data, voice and video services in the IP domain, which will bring several benefits, including faster speed, higher availability for its customers and a reduction in space, power and cooling costs to support its growing network, it said.