Roger Luo Named DJI President

SHENZHEN, CHINA—Roger Luo will be taking over as the president of drone manufacturer DJI according to a company press release, effective immediately.

Luo was formerly the vice president of operations for DJI, where he oversaw procurement, production and logistics. He will continue to oversee product development while also developing DJI’s international business.

Past stops for Luo have included time at Apple, Foxconn, Siemens, InnoLux and BenQ Corporation.