Robertson’s Role at Monroe Expands



LYNDONVILLE, N.Y.: Bill Robertson has been promoted to VP of business development for Monroe Electronics and its Digital Alert Systems arm.



The company makes Emergency Alert Systems and Common Alerting Protocol equipment for the broadcast and cable industries.



He’s been a visible face to broadcasters during the busy EAS/CAP compliance period. He’ll expand his focus to include further business development for Monroe’s other divisions, “initially focusing on CATV/IPTV customers and their unique requirements.”



Robertson has been director of business development for DAS since early 2010. He’s former director of strategic marketing for JDSU Communications' Test Division and VP/GM of da Vinci Systems before its divestiture. He was VP of marketing and international sales of Acterna (JDSU) Cable Networks division.



COO Jim Heminway said the company is seeking to extend its business into other vertical markets.



-- Radio World



