Robert De Niro to Receive NAB Leadership Foundation’s Service to America Leadership Award

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation has announced that Robert De Niro, actor, producer and co-founder of Tribeca Enterprises, will receive the 2024 Service to America Leadership Award.

The award, NABLF’s highest individual honor, is presented in recognition of charitable work and public service.

De Niro will be honored during the 2024 Celebration of Service to America Awards, presented by Bonneville International and Hearst Television and held in Washington, D.C., on June 4 at The Anthem, the NABLF reported.

“The NAB Leadership Foundation is excited to honor Robert De Niro’s decades-long commitment to his community and the film industry,” said Foundation president and CEO Michelle Duke. “We look forward to celebrating exemplary public service by local broadcasters and award winners at the 2024 Celebration of Service to America Awards in June.”

De Niro’s passion for human rights and access to the arts is evident in his philanthropic efforts and his work with the Tribeca Festival. He co-founded the festival in 2001 to spur the economic and cultural revitalization of lower Manhattan following the attacks on the World Trade Center. De Niro serves on the board of the 911 Museum and Memorial.

Now in its 23rd year, the Tribeca Festival brings artists and diverse audiences together to celebrate storytelling in all its forms, including film, TV, music, audio storytelling, games, and immersive. With strong roots in independent film, Tribeca is synonymous with creative expression and entertainment. Tribeca champions emerging and established voices, discovers award-winning talent, curates innovative experiences, and introduces new ideas through exclusive premieres, exhibitions, conversations and live performances.

In addition to his work with Tribeca Festival, De Niro is part of FilmAid's Global Artists Council, which uses film and media to provide lifesaving information, psychological relief and hope to refugees and other communities in need.

De Niro is also a supporter of The Community, an organization that engages Nobel Peace Prize Laureates, world famous artists and international media for peace building and human rights and contributed a video to their Universal Declaration of Human Rights. In 2021, he partnered with the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation to establish the Robert De Niro Sr. Fellowship in honor of his father. The award is given annually to support mid-career artists.

Recognition for his humanitarian efforts includes the Brass Ring Award at the 2018 Carousel of Hope Ball, a biennial event dedicated to increasing awareness for diabetes, and raising funds for clinical care and diabetes research at the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes. He is also the recipient of the 2014 Muhammad Ali Celebrity Fight Night Awards for his philanthropic efforts.

De Niro’s decades-long career in the motion picture industry began in the 1960s with roles in several films. He went on to win many prestigious awards including Academy Awards for Best Supporting Actor in “The Godfather, Part II” and Best Actor in “Raging Bull.” De Niro has earned Academy Award nominations for roles in several films in the Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor and Best Picture categories.

He received the Kennedy Center Honor in 2009, Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2011 Golden Globe Awards, Hollywood Actor Award from the Hollywood Film Festival, the Stanley Kubrick Award from the BAFTA Britannia Awards, the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award and the Presidential Medal of Freedom, presented by former President Barack Obama.

Previous recipients of the Service to America Leadership Award include former first ladies Laura Bush and Nancy Reagan, renowned chef and humanitarian José Andrés, legendary artist Patti LaBelle, “Hamilton” creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda, award-winning artist John Legend, multi-platform country music star Sara Evans and GRAMMY-winning musician Jon Bon Jovi.

The Celebration of Service to America Awards also honors local television and radio stations and broadcast groups across the country for their public service and philanthropic efforts to help their communities throughout the year. The Foundation previously announced Mutual of Omaha as the Corporate Leadership Award recipient.