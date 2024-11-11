Rise Names NBCU’s Megan Mauck Its 2024 Woman of the Year

LONDON—Rise, the advocacy group for gender diversity in the media technology sector, said the winner of its 2024 Woman of the Year Award is Megan Mauck, senior vice president of media operations at NBCUniversal.

Mauck will receive her award, which is sponsored by Zixi, during the Rise Awards 2024 ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at Troxy, London.

Asked why Mauck should be the Woman of the Year for 2024, Mark Harrison, Rise advisory board member and founder and chief creative officer of the Digital Production Partnership (DPP) said, “During a turbulent time, when so many senior technology and operational leaders have found it difficult to convey clear, let alone inspirational, messages about innovation and strategic business initiatives, she has stood out as a leader for our times.”

Mauck began her career as an engineering co-op at Toyota before joining General Electric's Operational Management Leadership Program in 2006, where she launched her career at NBCUniversal, then owned by GE. Over the years, she has progressed through a series of increasingly senior operational and project management roles, ultimately advancing to her current position as a senior executive. Mauck has a degree in mechanical engineering from Purdue University and is based in Los Angeles.

In her current position, Mauck leads Comcast-owned NBCUniversal’s 24/7 media operations across Los Angeles, Denver and New York, overseeing the ingestion, preparation, packaging and distribution of its domestic and international content. Megan is responsible for ensuring seamless delivery across various platforms, including linear broadcast, secondary distribution, O&O stations, Peacock, SkyShowtime, PVOD and major live events. With a focus on delivering highly reliable and automated solutions, her team has been instrumental in enhancing NBCU’s content quality and business productivity across the content supply chain.

Beyond her work at NBCUniversal, Mauck is board chair for Grades of Green, a nonprofit organization promoting environmental education for K-12 students. Her involvement reflects her commitment to fostering future generations’ awareness and action around sustainability and environmental stewardship.

