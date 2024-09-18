Rise Announces Award Shortlist for 2024

LONDON— Rise , the gender diversity network for the media technology industry, has announced the shortlist for the Rise Awards, which will take place on Tuesday November 19th.

Now in its sixth year the highly sought after awards, in partnership with Sky and EMG/Gravity Media, will celebrate a talented group of women, men and companies, at the event at Troxy, London. The shortlist includes women from Malaysia, United States, Canada, Norway and Australia.

The winner of the Woman of The Year Award, decided by the Rise Advisory Boards, will be announced at a later date. As in past years a Special Recognition Award will be announced on the evening and given to a woman who has surpassed expectations or their commitment to the media industry.

The shortlist for the 2024 Rise Awards is as follows:

​​Technical Operations, sponsored by Vizrt

April Ha - Encompass Digital Media

Gina Mcclifty - Double Take Sports

Julie Mulvihill - Ross Video

Kala Tully - Picture Shop

Kate Dickerson - EMG Connectivity

Megan Andrews - BBC

Weronika Kolodziej - Deluxe

Product Innovation, sponsored by Clear-Com

Anita Westman - Evertz

Kristie Fung - TMT Insights

Melissa Davanzo - Paramount Global

Payal Gilda - Magnifi

Tanya Daley-Antoine - Endeavor Streaming

Business Operations

Kahleah Webb - EMG/Gravity Media

Marsha Garner - Evertz

Thamizh Selvi - Synamedia

Victoria Tuzova - Elecard

Student, sponsored by SMPTE

Amy Woods

Emma Schug

Irene Muñoz López

Sigrid Svae

Tia Shenton

Marketing

Carlie Bonavia & Gisele Santos - Moments Lab

Clare Butler - Grabyo

Jesse Humphrey - Diversified

Leanne Tomlin - Perifery

R&D Engineer, sponsored by Red Bee Media

Amy Rajaonson - France Télévisions

Avigail Camon - LiveU

Dagmar Driesnack - Rohde & Schwartz

Karen Troiano - Agile Content

Advocate

Andy Shenkler - TMT Insights

Ben Wickham - Sky

Keith Frost - Arqiva

Scott Kerr - Sky

Thomas Pearson - Bitmovin

Mark Wynter - Picture Shop

Influencer, sponsored by Disguise

Jenny Priestley - TVB Europe

Lucy Trang Nguyen - Accedo

Nakiesha Koss - Adobe

Natasha Jones - BT Media & Broadcast

Project Management Or Delivery, sponsored by Iron Mountain Media & Archive Services

Bobby Warner - BT Media & Broadcast

Gaylen Clutter - Evertz

Kate Mackenzie-Doyle - Arqiva

Rhona Keegan - EMG/Gravity Media

Roisi Proven - Ad Signal

Sarah Donoghue - Sky

Sales, sponsored by Perifery

Misaki Nagaya - CNNI

Paloma Santucci - Accedo

Yvonne Picken - BT Media & Broadcast

Radhika Vora - Prime Focus Technologies

Production Support Engineer, sponsored by Riedel

Brittany MacRae - dock10

Jen Patterson - EMG/Gravity Media

Lucy Moore - Hotcam

Najua Ojeil - LiveU

Selina Walton - NEP Australia

Rising Star, sponsored by Harmonic

Charlotte Mills - Hotcam

Louise Jones - Warner Bros Discovery

Rebecca Jackson - Caretta Research

Siri Berntsen - Irdeto

Zoe Zropf - Double Take Sports

Business Leader

Dara Urquhart - Red Bee Media

Terri Davies - Trusted Partner Network

Mardhiah Nasir - IPSB Technology

Company Award for Investment in Women, sponsored by Ross Video

TMT Insights

Mainstreaming

80six

BT Media & Broadcast

Rise was formed in 2017 to support and promote women working in the non-craft part of the broadcast media technology industry in operations, engineering, sales, marketing and business. Since its conception, Rise has grown to become a global network hosting events at Broadcast Asia, IBC and NAB. Rise’s industry wide diversity and inclusion strategy, incorporates mentoring programmes, community building, and awards, as well as sector specific training and development programs across all areas of media technology.