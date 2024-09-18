Rise Announces Award Shortlist for 2024
In its sixth year, the Awards received applications from across the world
LONDON—Rise, the gender diversity network for the media technology industry, has announced the shortlist for the Rise Awards, which will take place on Tuesday November 19th.
Now in its sixth year the highly sought after awards, in partnership with Sky and EMG/Gravity Media, will celebrate a talented group of women, men and companies, at the event at Troxy, London. The shortlist includes women from Malaysia, United States, Canada, Norway and Australia.
The winner of the Woman of The Year Award, decided by the Rise Advisory Boards, will be announced at a later date. As in past years a Special Recognition Award will be announced on the evening and given to a woman who has surpassed expectations or their commitment to the media industry.
The shortlist for the 2024 Rise Awards is as follows:
Technical Operations, sponsored by Vizrt
April Ha - Encompass Digital Media
Gina Mcclifty - Double Take Sports
Julie Mulvihill - Ross Video
Kala Tully - Picture Shop
Kate Dickerson - EMG Connectivity
Megan Andrews - BBC
Weronika Kolodziej - Deluxe
Product Innovation, sponsored by Clear-Com
Anita Westman - Evertz
Kristie Fung - TMT Insights
Melissa Davanzo - Paramount Global
Payal Gilda - Magnifi
Tanya Daley-Antoine - Endeavor Streaming
Business Operations
Kahleah Webb - EMG/Gravity Media
Marsha Garner - Evertz
Thamizh Selvi - Synamedia
Victoria Tuzova - Elecard
Student, sponsored by SMPTE
Amy Woods
Emma Schug
Irene Muñoz López
Sigrid Svae
Tia Shenton
Marketing
Carlie Bonavia & Gisele Santos - Moments Lab
Clare Butler - Grabyo
Jesse Humphrey - Diversified
Leanne Tomlin - Perifery
R&D Engineer, sponsored by Red Bee Media
Amy Rajaonson - France Télévisions
Avigail Camon - LiveU
Dagmar Driesnack - Rohde & Schwartz
Karen Troiano - Agile Content
Advocate
Andy Shenkler - TMT Insights
Ben Wickham - Sky
Keith Frost - Arqiva
Scott Kerr - Sky
Thomas Pearson - Bitmovin
Mark Wynter - Picture Shop
Influencer, sponsored by Disguise
Jenny Priestley - TVB Europe
Lucy Trang Nguyen - Accedo
Nakiesha Koss - Adobe
Natasha Jones - BT Media & Broadcast
Project Management Or Delivery, sponsored by Iron Mountain Media & Archive Services
Bobby Warner - BT Media & Broadcast
Gaylen Clutter - Evertz
Kate Mackenzie-Doyle - Arqiva
Rhona Keegan - EMG/Gravity Media
Roisi Proven - Ad Signal
Sarah Donoghue - Sky
Sales, sponsored by Perifery
Misaki Nagaya - CNNI
Paloma Santucci - Accedo
Yvonne Picken - BT Media & Broadcast
Radhika Vora - Prime Focus Technologies
Production Support Engineer, sponsored by Riedel
Brittany MacRae - dock10
Jen Patterson - EMG/Gravity Media
Lucy Moore - Hotcam
Najua Ojeil - LiveU
Selina Walton - NEP Australia
Rising Star, sponsored by Harmonic
Charlotte Mills - Hotcam
Louise Jones - Warner Bros Discovery
Rebecca Jackson - Caretta Research
Siri Berntsen - Irdeto
Zoe Zropf - Double Take Sports
Business Leader
Dara Urquhart - Red Bee Media
Terri Davies - Trusted Partner Network
Mardhiah Nasir - IPSB Technology
Company Award for Investment in Women, sponsored by Ross Video
TMT Insights
Mainstreaming
80six
BT Media & Broadcast
Rise was formed in 2017 to support and promote women working in the non-craft part of the broadcast media technology industry in operations, engineering, sales, marketing and business. Since its conception, Rise has grown to become a global network hosting events at Broadcast Asia, IBC and NAB. Rise’s industry wide diversity and inclusion strategy, incorporates mentoring programmes, community building, and awards, as well as sector specific training and development programs across all areas of media technology.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.