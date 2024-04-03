Rise Expands Presence at 2024 NAB Show
Rise has created a lounge style space in the West Hall on Stand 4500 and will offering a program of events
LONDON—Rise, an award-winning advocacy group for gender diversity in broadcast and media technology, is working to expand its presence at the 2024 NAB Show with a compelling program of events, new initiatives and a dedicated booth (West Hall, Booth 4500).
Serving as a hub for the Rise community, the NAB booth will offer numerous activities to help attendees have a great experience at the show.
As part of that effort, Rise has created a lounge style space in the West Hall on Stand 4500 — an exclusive area designed for their community to connect, relax, and network. The stand has been generously provided by DCE Agency and Think Logistics.
The Rise Booth will offer:
- Lockers for securing personal items
- Comfortable seating space for meetings and relaxation
- Emergency kits sponsored by IMES with tradeshow essentials and a healthy snack courtesy of Kate's Real Food
- A silent disco featuring meditative channels, sponsored by FooEngine
In addition Rise will be involved in a number of events. These include:
- Saturday, April 13th: Pre-Show Networking Event. Join Rise for pre-NAB drinks and network with the Rise community before the show begins. Time: 5pm onwards. Location: Casa Calavera, located at The Virgin Hotel. Registration here.
- Monday, April 15th: Networking and Wellness Event. Rise will introduce a wellness initiative facilitated by fitness pros Laurie Bulman and Claudia Nettig at WellnessandCare, a global digital wellness platform. This initiative is designed to help maintain tradeshow health and fitness, with engaging videos covering a wide range of topics including pilates, movement awareness, organic mindfulness, physical therapy, weight training, holistic health, and life stories. Attendees can choose from a variety of 30-minute workshops followed by networking opportunities, with insights from Donna Smith, Managing Director of Rise. Location: West Hall - Booth W4500. Time: 7:30am onwards. Register here. No need for gym attire, just comfortable clothing. The sessions will feature: Breathing exercises for stress reduction; Posture alignment tips tailored for desk work and standing desk enthusiasts; Demos of convenient exercises designed for on-the-go professionals, utilizing bands and props that fit in a suitcase.
For more information on Rise, its initiatives, and the NAB 2024 program, visit www.risewib.com.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
