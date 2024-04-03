Rise Expands Presence at 2024 NAB Show

LONDON—Rise, an award-winning advocacy group for gender diversity in broadcast and media technology, is working to expand its presence at the 2024 NAB Show with a compelling program of events, new initiatives and a dedicated booth (West Hall, Booth 4500).

Serving as a hub for the Rise community, the NAB booth will offer numerous activities to help attendees have a great experience at the show.

As part of that effort, Rise has created a lounge style space in the West Hall on Stand 4500 — an exclusive area designed for their community to connect, relax, and network. The stand has been generously provided by DCE Agency and Think Logistics.

The Rise Booth will offer:

Lockers for securing personal items

Comfortable seating space for meetings and relaxation

Emergency kits sponsored by IMES with tradeshow essentials and a healthy snack courtesy of Kate's Real Food

A silent disco featuring meditative channels, sponsored by FooEngine

In addition Rise will be involved in a number of events. These include:

Saturday, April 13th: Pre-Show Networking Event. Join Rise for pre-NAB drinks and network with the Rise community before the show begins. Time: 5pm onwards. Location: Casa Calavera, located at The Virgin Hotel. Registration here .

. Monday, April 15th: Networking and Wellness Event. Rise will introduce a wellness initiative facilitated by fitness pros Laurie Bulman and Claudia Nettig at WellnessandCare, a global digital wellness platform. This initiative is designed to help maintain tradeshow health and fitness, with engaging videos covering a wide range of topics including pilates, movement awareness, organic mindfulness, physical therapy, weight training, holistic health, and life stories. Attendees can choose from a variety of 30-minute workshops followed by networking opportunities, with insights from Donna Smith, Managing Director of Rise. Location: West Hall - Booth W4500. Time: 7:30am onwards. Register here . No need for gym attire, just comfortable clothing. The sessions will feature: Breathing exercises for stress reduction; Posture alignment tips tailored for desk work and standing desk enthusiasts; Demos of convenient exercises designed for on-the-go professionals, utilizing bands and props that fit in a suitcase.

For more information on Rise, its initiatives, and the NAB 2024 program, visit www.risewib.com .