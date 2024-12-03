Riedel Ups Jan Eveleens to CEO of Product Division

WUPPERTAL, Germany—Riedel Communications has named Jan Eveleens as CEO of its Product Division, effective Jan. 1. The unit’s current CEO, Rik Hoerée, has decided to step back from his position after more than a decade with the communications equipment supplier, Riedel said.

Eveleens was named Riedel’s director of business development in 2018 and has been a driving force behind such key initiatives as the restructuring of production and purchasing operations and helped steer the company through global supply-chain challenges, the company said.

“Jan has proven his leadership qualities time and time again, whether during his tenure as CEO of Axon, or his incredible work here at Riedel,” Riedel Group founder and CEO Thomas Riedel said. “He brings a unique blend of industry knowledge, leadership acumen, and a deep understanding of Riedel’s DNA. Together with the existing management team, he will take our Product Division to new heights, navigating industry challenges while uncovering new opportunities for growth.”

Riedel added: “Rik has been an integral part of the Riedel family since 2012, playing a vital role in shaping the company’s growth and success. While we’re sad to see him go, we’re grateful that he will continue to support us throughout the leadership transition. We thank Rik for his immense contributions and wish him the very best as he takes time to recharge and spend more time with his family.”

Riedel is a provider of intercom, audio and video solutions used in broadcast, entertainment and live event production. The company said its leadership transition marks an “exciting new chapter” and should strengthen its position as a global leader.

“While I am stepping down from my current role, I am not stepping down from being a die-hard Riedel fan, and I have no doubts that Riedel will keep pushing the envelope of technological excellence,” Hoerée said. “After many years of working closely with Jan, I know that the company is in good hands.”

Added Eveleens: “I’m truly honored to take on this role and grateful for the trust placed in me. Building on Rik’s remarkable legacy, I’m excited to work alongside our talented team to drive innovation and continue delivering cutting-edge solutions to our customers worldwide.”