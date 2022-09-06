Riedel Communications Strengthens IP Position With Acquisition of SDNsquare

Henry Alexander, CEO of SDNsquare (left) and Rik Hoerée, CEO Product Division at Riedel Communications shake hands after inking acquisition deal.

WUPPERTAL, Germany—Riedel Communications has announced it has acquired Belgium-based SDNsquare, a provider of Software-Defined Network (SDN) solutions for IP-based media installations. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition expands Riedel’s competence team in real-time IP network orchestration and SDN control, it said.

SDNsquare has led several IP-based projects and deployments for customers at major sporting events, including the Tokyo Games, Roland-Garros (French Open) and European Athletics Munich, Riedel said.

"SDNsquare is a recognized innovator when it comes to Software-Defined Network orchestration in media," said Rik Hoerée, CEO Product Division at Riedel. "We are very excited to welcome the SDNsquare team to the Riedel family, integrate their technology into our future products and grow its capabilities to help make IP simple for our customers."

The acquisition ensures “continuity and further development” of SDNsquare’s core technology, said company CEO Henry Alexander, adding that its team will be integrated into Riedel’s R&D and customer success team and continue to work from their offices in Ghent, Belgium.

"This acquisition underlines our commitment to continue investing in technology as a driver for future innovations and growth," said Thomas Riedel, CEO, and founder of Riedel Group.