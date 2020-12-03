Riedel Names Renaud Lavoie as SVP, Technology

WUPPERTAL, Germany—Riedel Communications has announced that Renaud Lavoie will take over the newly created position of senior vice president of Technology. Lavoie, who will now report directly to CEO and founder Thomas Riedel, was most recently the managing director of Riedel Montreal.

Lavoie will be responsible for driving technological innovation, advancing Riedel’s video solutions portfolio and strengthening the company’s IP-enabled hardware and software. He will help increase the interaction between Riedel’s research team by managing a group of expert engineers from different R&D disciplines to explore new technologies, the company shared.

"With our media and entertainment customers undergoing major disruptive change as they embark on the transition to IP, it's more important than ever to strengthen our engineering teams doing cutting-edge research and development. Renaud is the ideal leader to focus some of the most creative minds of our industry on this effort," said Riedel.

Lavoie was the founder of Embrionix, which Riedel acquired. He was also the founder and president of Brioconcept, an electronics consulting company.

"I am pleased with the trust and confidence that the Riedel team has in my abilities to assume this new role, which is dedicated to our efforts to shape future workflows for the broadcast, entertainment and AV industries," Lavoie said.